Why is it important to get Jewish news from Jewish sources?
It's a matter of perspective. In addition to whatever other media you get your news about Jewish events from, it's good to add Jewish news media to the mix for balance and for depth that general or secular media can't aim for.
This is especially the case with news from Israel. The Israeli media is quite vigorous - a very free press, indeed! - and by visiting Jewish Feeds, you'll find a variety of sources that cover Israel and the Jewish world in a depth and balance that you won't find elsewhere.
So, make your Jewish Internet experience more Jewish by starting here at Jewish Feeds.
Here are some of the top stories today at Jewish Feeds. For more Jewish and Israeli news and other feeds (that's "web sites that publish Jewish or Israeli XML/RSS feeds"), click the category links at the bottom of the page. And enjoy noshing at Jewish Feeds.
|
The Epic Bong Menorah Is Back â€" Just in Time for Hanukkah (Dec 24, 2016 03:00 PM - Forward.com â€" All)
Want to make your Hanukkah extra special this year?
J Street Welcomes UN Resolution on Israel Settlements â€” AIPAC Denounces It (Dec 24, 2016 11:54 AM - Forward.com â€“ All)
The resolution drew differing reactions from American Jewish groups.
Top Pastry Chef Rachel Binderâ€™s Latke Secrets (Dec 24, 2016 10:00 AM - Forward.com â€“ All)
The former pastry chef of top New York restaurants including Union Square CafÃ© offers, among other things, an amazing way to prevent hot oil from splattering.
Chrismukkah, and 5 Other Things to Read, Watch, and Do This Weekend (Dec 24, 2016 10:00 AM - Forward.com â€“ All)
As you settle in for the long Chrismukkah weekend, itâ€™s a great time to catch up on reading, binge watch your favorite TV shows (or a great new one) and, for the daring, venture outside for some magical holiday fun.
ANALYSIS: Obama Gets Last Word at UN on Settlements â€” but Israel Turns Page to Trump (Dec 24, 2016 09:55 AM - Forward.com â€“ All)
The sole tangible result of the UN passing a resolution condemning Israelâ€™s settlement activity is that there will be no late reconciliation between President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and little change on the ground.
Carrie Fisher, â€˜Star Warsâ€™ Actress, Suffers Massive Heart Attack (Dec 23, 2016 09:28 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars trilogy, suffered a massive heart attack Friday.
UN Chief Ban Ki-Moon Says Settlement Resolution Good Move Peace Process Forward (Dec 23, 2016 09:17 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed the Security Councilâ€™s adoption on Friday of a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, his spokesman said.
Neo-Nazis Ramp Up Campaign Against Montana Jews â€” Vow Armed March (Dec 23, 2016 09:14 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
A neo-Nazi has stepped up a campaign of harassment against Jews in Whitefish, Montana. Now, heâ€™s announcing an armed march.
Israel Vows To Defy UN Resolution on Settlements (Dec 23, 2016 09:07 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
Israel will not abide by the terms of a United Nations Security Council resolution adopted on Friday demanding an end to settlement activity, a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
How Intermarriage Sparked Some of Einsteinâ€™s Greatest Discoveries (Dec 23, 2016 09:07 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
Einsteinâ€™s first, non-Jewish, wife was an important collaborator on many of his most famous works
Jason Greenblatt Appointed as Trumpâ€™s Point Man for Mideast Peace (Dec 23, 2016 08:50 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
Longtime Trump Organization staffer Jason Dov Greenblatt will be special representative for international negotiations in the cabinet of President-elect Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Meet the Dan Goldsteins Who Did Not Clash With Ivanka Trump on JetBlue (Dec 23, 2016 08:43 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
When a Brooklyn-based lawyer named Dan Goldstein yelled at Ivanka Trump and was kicked off a JetBlue flight this week, he implicated scores of other Dan Goldsteins.
Liev Schreiber Honored at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Gala (Dec 23, 2016 08:34 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
U.S. Abstains as UN Security Council Votes 14-0 Against Israeli Settlements (Dec 23, 2016 08:34 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
After the United States abstained from voting, the U.N. Security Council on Friday passed a resolution demanding Israel stop building settlements on occupied Palestinian territory, a reversal of U.S. practice to protect Israel from United Nations action.
When a Jewish Radio Icon Moved the Rockettes to New York (Dec 23, 2016 08:30 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
The Rockettes are in the Big Apple thanks to one man: film and radio icon Samuel â€œRoxyâ€ Rothafel.
Trump Says â€˜Things Will Be Differentâ€™ After UN Vote on Israel Settlements (Dec 23, 2016 08:26 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
President-elect Donald Trump said in a tweet after the United States abstained in a U.N. Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlements that â€œthings will be different after Jan. 20,â€ when he takes office.
2 Boston-Area Schools Scrap Hockey Season Over Playersâ€™ Anti-Semitism (Dec 23, 2016 08:09 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
Two Boston-area high schools canceled the ice hockey season for their joint boys team over what faculty said was anti-Semitic comments and actions by players against a teammate.
Was It Wrong To Confront Ivanka Trump on JetBlue Flight â€” or a Valid Protest? (Dec 23, 2016 08:02 PM - Forward.com â€“ All)
The Brooklyn man who accosted Ivanka Trump is being trolled online. But he also has defenders.
