Jewish Feeds

Jewish and Israel Headlines and Torah FeaturesSierra Club cancels trips to Israel at urging of progressive and anti-Zionist groups (Mar 12, 2022 03:17 AM - Forward.com – All)
Sierra Club cancels Israel trips under pressure from progressive groups
‘Cattle grazed among the bones of our sacred martyrs’: Covering Babyn Yar through the decades (Mar 11, 2022 11:00 PM - Forward.com – All)
‘Everyone believes Ukraine will win – it’s just a question of the price we will pay’ (Mar 11, 2022 09:06 PM - Forward.com – All)
A Jewish-Ukrainian woman who fled Kharkiv speaks of her country’s determination and unity in the face of the Russian invasion.
Aaron Parnas, whose dad Lev was at center of Trump-Ukraine scandal, is a pro-Ukraine influencer on TikTok (Mar 11, 2022 08:51 PM - Forward.com – All)
“I love my father, but I am not my father,” Aaron Parnas told The Washington Post.
How is the Russia-Ukraine war different from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Let me count the ways (Mar 11, 2022 08:00 PM - Forward.com – All)
You don’t have to devote equal mental energy, time or money to different issues at all times regardless of the news cycle.
NY State releases new guidelines for private schools — and yeshivas push back (Mar 11, 2022 06:51 PM - Forward.com – All)
This is entirely unacceptable,” read a statement from Agudath Israel of America.
Overwhelmed by Purim guests? Make one giant hamantaschen (Mar 11, 2022 06:41 PM - Forward.com – All)
I tested three non-dairy shortenings. Guess which made the best hamantaschen. (Mar 11, 2022 06:33 PM - Forward.com – All)
Which shortening makes the best hamantaschen dough?
Diplomats declare pause in Iran nuclear deal talks after last-minute Russian request (Mar 11, 2022 06:10 PM - Forward.com – All)
Russia, under its own set of punishing sanctions, has demanded the right to trade freely with Iran.
What would Otto Frank tell Anne about Charlottesville? A new play tells us (Mar 11, 2022 06:04 PM - Forward.com – All)
“Frank, I would like to think is living and breathing among us,” said Roger Guenveur Smith.
‘We are the memory-keepers now’: Readers of Ukrainian heritage reflect on the country’s Jewish history (Mar 11, 2022 06:00 PM - Forward.com – All)
Readers with particular connections to Ukraine to share their stories.
Every Jewish thing you need to know about Batman (and there’s a lot of it) (Mar 11, 2022 05:15 PM - Forward.com – All)
From his origins in a 1939 comic to his appearance in the 2021 film ‘The Batman,’ the caped crusader is a character replete with Jewish references.
When Purim falls on St. Patrick’s Day, drink a Haman O’Reilly (Mar 11, 2022 04:58 PM - Forward.com – All)
The perfect fusion drink for Purim and St. Patrick’s Day
Gett cancels SPAC merger due to sanctions on Russia (Mar 11, 2022 04:55 PM - HomePage)
The Israeli taxi hailing and delivery app has also announced that it is withdrawing from the Russian market.
